Sporting Lisbon - Olympique de Marseille

Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio José Alvalade / 12.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cp/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Lisbon
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Lisbon

Olympique de Marseille

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sporting LisbonSPO
32016
2
Tottenham HotspurTOT
31114
3
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
31114
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
31023
