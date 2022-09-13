Sporting Lisbon - Tottenham Hotspur

Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio José Alvalade / 13.09.2022
Sporting Lisbon
Not started
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
How to watch Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Tottenham will be looking to make it two wins from two matches when they travel to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday. Spurs beat Marseille in their opening game of the group stage. The Group D match kicks off at 5.45pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 5:00pm.

By
Eurosport
Published 12/09/2022 at 12:29 GMT
Lineups

Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Statistics

Recent matches

Sporting Lisbon

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sporting LisbonSPO
11003
2
Tottenham HotspurTOT
11003
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
10010
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
10010
