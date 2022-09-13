Sporting Lisbon - Tottenham Hotspur
Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio José Alvalade / 13.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
How to watch Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Tottenham will be looking to make it two wins from two matches when they travel to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday. Spurs beat Marseille in their opening game of the group stage. The Group D match kicks off at 5.45pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 5:00pm.
Lineups
3-4-3
3-4-3
Statistics
Recent matches
Sporting Lisbon
Tottenham Hotspur
Advertisement
Ad