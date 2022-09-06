TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Every year, around about now, the Warm-Up tries but pretty much fails to resist typing out “The Chaaaampions”, and in breaking the fourth wall we have just gone ahead and mentioned it there anyway. So get ready for the music, get ready for countless tweets featuring arms with goosebumps at the prospect of hearing that anthem playing out, because the Champions League is back tonight!

Now as you know there can only ever be one winner each season (breaking news) and the tale has become a familiar one down the years. Thirty-two sides battle it out in the group stages – a number set to increase to 36 from 2024 – before Real Madrid end up lifting the trophy.

That has been the case for five of the past nine seasons, and just as Los Blancos' dominance appeared to be slipping in the competition, the 2022 triumph – against the odds, but more specifically after many a knockout deficit – will have felt sweeter than most.

This was a victory for old money against new, the self-styled Kings of Europe overcoming the pretenders, the new, state-owned, kids on the block.

Real beat the new-money Chelsea in the quarter-finals, but it was their victories over the even-newer-money duo PSG and Manchester City either side that truly rocked the boat.

Qatar-backed PSG and UAE-backed City are both dreaming of Champions League glory, but all the while Real continue to make that a reality for themselves, even when deemed underdogs against such projects.

All three teams – who begin their group-stage campaigns tonight – won their respective domestic titles last season, but it was Real who conquered Europe, leaving PSG and City to pick up the pieces of another failed campaign – yes, trophies were won, but the real prize eluded them.

So how did they respond? Well, City went out and bought the world’s best striker , hoping a proper No. 9 is the answer, while PSG changed managers and appointed Kylian Mbappe player-owner, kind of, after convincing the Frenchman to stay in Paris as opposed to moving to Real.

That was a mini-win for PSG, but now the real test begins, and all of this is simply to say, again, there can only be one winner. Meaning at least one of PSG and City are doomed to fail once more, with the drawing board set to be fetched from the storage cupboard come next May and a new manager (probably) to be installed in Paris. Round and round it goes.

Let’s see how it all unfolds.

All on Haaland?

City boss Pep Guardiola was already eye-rolling before the tournament had even started, mainly because the inevitable happened and he was asked about his failure to win the Champions League since 2011.

“I know, I know,” he said. “They ask every year, every year they say we are favourites, and we never prove them right. Are we going to win, are we not going to win? I don’t know.”

And in the case of lumping the pressure all on Erling Haaland, Guardiola said they simply would not win if it was solely down to the Norwegian.

“If it all rests on his shoulders, if we rely only on him, we won’t win,” he added. “We will not win just because of Erling. I understand completely that everyone talks about Erling and hopefully he can help.”

Nevertheless, the target is on their back as favourites once more. And if anyone can, it’s Haaland.

He’s back…?

He speaks Portuguese, so yeah, this one checks out. Diego Costa, a Wolves player soon?

The forward is having a medical at Molineux today, and so long as that goes smoothly he is expected to be handed a contract following the ACL injury to Sasa Kalajdzic.

Costa has been a free agent since Atletico Mineiro terminated his contract in January, hence why so much rests on the medical given he has been out of action for so long.

The 33-year-old was unable to find a club throughout the summer, but suddenly a Premier League return is on the cards. Darwin Nunez, take notes, the master of the dark arts is (almost) back.

IN OTHER NEWS

Mbappe v Pogba?

More like Mbappe with Pogba , with Kylian opting to believe Paul following claims the Juventus midfielder used a witch doctor to cast a spell on the PSG forward. File the under sentences you never thought you’d write.

“Today I prefer to believe the word of my teammate,” Mbappe said. “It is his word against the word of his brother, I am going to believe my teammate.

“It’s not a time to put more onto him. I’m pretty detached from it all.”

IN THE CHANNELS

Even the greats ain't perfect, and can leave Fred with his head in his hands.

COMING UP

Eight Champions League matches tonight, with Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen and Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea the early kick-offs before:

Benfica v Maccabi Haifa

Celtic v Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain v Juventus

RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk

Red Bull Salzburg v AC Milan

Sevilla v Manchester City

We’ll be live blogging City's game later - there's a reason we bolded it - so keep across the action on eurosport.co.uk this evening.

