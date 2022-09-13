Jermaine Jenas believes Tottenham will win a trophy this season due to the demands placed on the team by head coach Antonio Conte.

Spurs’ last trophy came in 2008 when they won the League Cup but they have been rejuvenated under Conte over the last 10 months.

Ad

He led Spurs back into the Champions League, after they spent two seasons in the Europa League and Europa Conference League, and are currently third in the Premier League.

Premier League Conte reveals he went to Buckingham Palace after passing of Queen Elizabeth II 21 HOURS AGO

“They are not playing well and winning matches which has been a sticking point for Spurs in the past,” Jenas told BT Sport ahead of Spurs’ Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon

“I do feel like they will get a trophy over the line this season. Whether it’s the FA Cup, League Cup or whatever it will be, I do believe that they will silverware in the cabinet.

“Conte is a serial winner and demands the best. If the players don't quite achieve that, then either he will move on and they will move on.

“I hope he stays for a very long time. I believe he can do something special.

Spurs signed seven players in the summer, including Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma and have won three of their opening four Premier League games.

Former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch says the difference in quality from the Spurs side of 2021 to now has completely changed.

“There was a massive overreliance on Harry [Kane] and Son [Heung-min] to get goals and creativity,” said Crouch. “I think the biggest factor that Antonio has done is to add squad depth.

“There are two players in almost every position now. They are still short in some areas, but they have developed the squad fantastically well.

“From where they were, it’s chalk and cheese.”

Son taclé de manière illicite par Mbemba Image credit: Getty Images

What has happened to Son?

Heung-Min Son has had a disappointing start to the new season, with no goals and just one assist in his seven appearances.

Former Spurs manager Glenn Hoddle is confident the 30-year-old can hit form again.

“Sometimes it comes by taking him out of the team so he comes off the bench and comes on a bit more free,” said Hoddle.

“One goal and this guy will be flying again.”

Jenas added: "Conte trusts him and defensively he’s very good. He does his job, as he is told and I think Conte will keep him in [the starting line-up] as long as he possibly can so that he gets the goal which will give him some confidence.”

Premier League Tuchel has 'a lot of questions to answer' after Chelsea defeat - Cole 30/08/2022 AT 21:22