Tottenham Hotspur - Olympique de Marseille

Champions League / Group Stage
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 07.09.2022
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
Statistics

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
00000
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
00000
1
Sporting LisbonSPO
00000
1
Olympique de MarseilleOM
00000
Related matches

Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
07/09
Sporting Lisbon
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
13/09
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
13/09
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
04/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique de Marseille with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 September 2022.

Catch the latest Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique de Marseille news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

