Tottenham Hotspur - Sporting Lisbon

Champions League / Group Stage
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 26.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cp/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Lisbon
Advertisement
Ad

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP TV and live stream details: Antonio Conte's side host the Lisbon club in the penultimate game of the Champions League group stages, with the Group D match against Sporting CP at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicking off at 8:00pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7.15pm.

By
Eurosport
Published 25/10/2022 at 11:41 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
42117
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
42026
3
Sporting LisbonSPO
42026
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

How to watch Ajax v Liverpool in the Champions League

10 hours ago

Champions League

'Outstanding' Bellingham 'too good not to take next step' amid rumours - Inside Europe

11 hours ago

Related matches

Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
26/10
Sporting Lisbon
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
01/11
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
01/11
Sporting Lisbon
0
2
Olympique de Marseille

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting Lisbon with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 26 October 2022.

Catch the latest Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting Lisbon news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.