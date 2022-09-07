Tottenham defeated ten man Marseille 2-0 as Champions League action returned to North London.

It was a first half of few chances as Spurs lacked a killer pass and the creativity to unlock the defence of the Ligue 1 outfit. They did excellently to frustrate the hosts and silence a noisy crowd dictating the ball for large periods.

The second period started with a bang as Heung-min Son charged through on goal only to be brought down by a sliding Chancel Mbemba, who was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

The deadlock was eventually broken after 76 minutes with Antonio Conte’s side's first shot on target. Ivan Perisic crossed in for Richarlison to head home to spark wild celebrations.

The Brazilian then got his second of the night minutes after powering in another header.

