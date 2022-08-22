Antonio Colak’s second half winner saw Rangers beat PSV to reach the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.

Having narrowly lost the Europa League final last season to Eintracht Frankfurt, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have hit back by qualifying for the most prestigious competition in Europe.

Rangers are set to play some of Europe’s biggest sides as they will be in Pot 4 for the Champions League draw.

It’s the first time two Scottish teams are in the Champions League since 2007, but they cannot face each other due to the seeding for the competition.

The top eight seeds are the champions of each of Europe's top leagues plus the Europa League winners. Therefore, Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Porto and Ajax will be in Pot 1.

Last season’s runner-ups Liverpool will be in Pot 2 along with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Champions League draw Pot 1

Real Madrid (Spain)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Manchester City (England)

AC Milan (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Porto (Portugal)

Ajax (Netherlands)

Champions League draw Pot 2

Liverpool (England)

Chelsea (England)

Barcelona (Spain)

Juventus (Italy)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Sevilla (Spain)

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Champions League draw Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Salzburg (Austria)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Napoli (Italy)

Sporting CP (Portugal)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Champions League draw Pot 4

Marseille (France)

Club Brugge (Belgium)

Celtic (Scotland)

Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)

Rangers (Scotland)

Copenhagen (Denmark)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

When is the draw for the UEFA Champions League group stages?

The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages takes place on Thursday, August 25 at 5pm, UK time.

The group-stage matches get started in the week of September 5.

Turkey's capital, Istanbul, will play host to the draw with the final due to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in June 2023.

Where can I watch the draw for the UEFA Champions League group stages?

You can follow the action on Eurosport.com where a live blog will keep you right up to date with the formation of each group, as it happens.

UK viewers can also watch live coverage of the draw on BT Sport.

How will the draw for this UEFA Champions League group stages be formatted?

Teams will be drawn into four pots of eight. The top two sides in each group progress to the knockout phase while the third-place team drops into the Europa League.

Winners of the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA's top six national leagues are placed into Pot 1.

The remaining sides are spread evenly among the remaining three pots based on club coefficient, which measures their performance in previous UEFA competition.

One team from each pot will be drawn together to make a group of four, with eight groups in total.

Who are the English clubs involved in this year's UEFA Champions League?

Premier League champions Manchester City will be out to get their hands on the only trophy which has alluded them under Pep Guardiola.

Last year's runners-up, Liverpool, will be aiming to go one better while 2021 champions Chelsea will be looking to satisfy the ambitions of their new ownership with success on the European stage.



Antonio Conte worked wonders to guide Tottenham back to the top table of European football - how far can his team go this time around?

What are the key talking points?

Pot 2 sides Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham could all be drawn against the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich from Pot 1.

There are some dangerous looking teams in Pot 3 to look out for such as Napoli, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Rangers are hoping to join Celtic in the draw by beating PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their play-off match. The tie is level at 2-2 after the first leg at Ibrox.

