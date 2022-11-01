Viktoria Plzen - FC Barcelona

Champions League / Group Stage
Doosan Arena / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/viktoria-plzen/teamcenter.shtml
Viktoria Plzen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
3-4-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
3-4-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Viktoria Plzen logo
Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Viktoria Plzen

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
550015
2
InternazionaleINT
531110
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
51134
4
Viktoria PlzenVIK
50050
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Klopp: Reserve judgement on Liverpool decline until end of season

6 hours ago

Champions League

How to watch Marseille v Tottenham in the Champions League

10 hours ago

Related matches

FC Bayern Munich
-
-
Internazionale
01/11
FC Barcelona
0
3
FC Bayern Munich
Internazionale
4
0
Viktoria Plzen
Viktoria Plzen
2
4
FC Bayern Munich

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Viktoria Plzen and FC Barcelona with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 November 2022.

Catch the latest Viktoria Plzen and FC Barcelona news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.