Viktoria Plzen - FC Sheriff

Champions League / Qualification Round 3
Doosan Arena / 09.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/viktoria-plzen/teamcenter.shtml
Viktoria Plzen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheriff-tiraspol/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sheriff
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Viktoria Plzen logo
Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
FC Sheriff logo
FC Sheriff
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Viktoria Plzen

FC Sheriff

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Zalgiris Vilnius
-
-
FK Bodø/Glimt
09/08
Apollon Limassol
-
-
Maccabi Haifa
09/08
FC Pyunik
-
-
Crvena Zvezda
09/08
FC Midtjylland
-
-
Benfica
09/08

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Viktoria Plzen and FC Sheriff with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 9 August 2022.

Catch the latest Viktoria Plzen and FC Sheriff news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.