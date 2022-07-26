Viktoria Plzen - HJK

Champions League / Qualification Round 2
Doosan Arena / 26.07.2022
Viktoria Plzen
Not started
-
-
HJK
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
HJK
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Viktoria Plzen

HJK

Most appearances

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Viktoria Plzen and HJK with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 26 July 2022.

Catch the latest Viktoria Plzen and HJK news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

