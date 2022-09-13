Viktoria Plzen - Internazionale

Champions League / Group Stage
Doosan Arena / 13.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/viktoria-plzen/teamcenter.shtml
Viktoria Plzen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
4-5-1
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
4-5-1
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Viktoria Plzen

Internazionale

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
11003
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
3
InternazionaleINT
10010
4
Viktoria PlzenVIK
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Lewandowski's return: Will he get booed? Can Bayern contain him?

3 hours ago

Champions League

How to watch Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham in the Champions League

5 hours ago

Related matches

FC Bayern Munich
-
-
FC Barcelona
13/09
FC Bayern Munich
-
-
Viktoria Plzen
04/10
Internazionale
-
-
FC Barcelona
04/10
Viktoria Plzen
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
12/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Viktoria Plzen and Internazionale with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 13 September 2022.

Catch the latest Viktoria Plzen and Internazionale news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.