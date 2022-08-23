Viktoria Plzen - Qarabag FK

Champions League / Play-off round
Doosan Arena / 23.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/viktoria-plzen/teamcenter.shtml
Viktoria Plzen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/garabagh-agdam/teamcenter.shtml
Qarabag FK
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Viktoria Plzen logo
Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
Qarabag FK logo
Qarabag FK
0

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Viktoria Plzen

Qarabag FK

Most appearances

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Viktoria Plzen and Qarabag FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 23 August 2022.

Catch the latest Viktoria Plzen and Qarabag FK news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

