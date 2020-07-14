Championship round-up: Wigan thump Hull 8-0, West Brom and Fulham in stalemate

Wigan gave their survival hopes a huge lift with a record-breaking 8-0 thrashing of Hull.

The Latics look set to be deducted 12 points after going into administration, which would now put them level on points with Hull in the final relegation place in the Championship.

However, this thumping win - a club record for most goals scored in a league game - means they would be ahead on goal difference.

Hull players look dejected after their 8-0 defeat to Wigan. Image credit: Getty Images

Paul Cook might be thinking his side should have won by an even greater margin as they led 7-0 at half-time.

Kieran Dowell and Kieffer Moore both scored twice before the break and Kal Naismith, Jamal Lowe and Joseph Williams also netted. Dowell completed his hat-trick in the second half.

Fulham’s automatic promotion hopes suffered a setback as they were held to a goalless draw at second-placed West Brom.

Scott Parker’s side had won their last four matches in a row to close the gap on the top two, but they couldn’t find the breakthrough at The Hawthorns.

West Brom stay second, five points ahead of Fulham and four ahead of Brentford, who play on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough moved five points clear of the relegation zone after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Reading.

Liam Moore put Reading ahead but Ashley Fletcher and Patrick Roberts responded for Boro.

