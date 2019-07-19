Le Buzz

Fans were left perplexed when the Terriers released their new kit featuring an extremely oversized sponsor logo for Paddy Power splashed diagonally across the shirt.

It led to Huddersfield being contacted by the FA about the large sponsor.

However, on Friday morning the club revealed their actual home kit.

The new home kit is part of Paddy Power’s new #saveourshirt campaign, a movement seeking unbranded football kits.

The fake kit, arguably the most disgusting ever, was due to be released for fans to buy on Saturday morning. It has since been replaced by the proper kit.

The shirt without a visible sponsor on the kit is attempting to bring back the past by eliminating sponsored kits.

Paddy Power have announced that they will be doing a swap shop for old Terriers shirts at their first home game of the season against Derby County in the Championship. The company will give away 500 unbranded kits in exchange for old editions of Huddersfield shirts.

Ellis Reid