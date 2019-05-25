The paper reports that QSI, which is funded and controlled by the state, has been negotiating with Leeds United's current owner Andrea Radrizzani recently.

The group already owns Paris Saint-Germain, and Leeds would represent the first time they have established a stake in an English club.

Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League this season after they were knocked out of the play-offs by Derby County.

The story claims that QSI might seek to buy a majority stake in the club, with a source quoted as saying: “Qatar Sports Investments will be entering English Football, and Leeds is the club of their choice.

“Qatar has been looking into the prospects of entering English Football for the past two years.”

Another source is described as saying that Leeds are attracting interest from at least six different investors, and that Radrizzani had not yet decided whether to give up more than a minority of shares in the club.

Manchester City are owned in a similar arrangement by figures in Abu Dhabi, while Saudi Arabia are reportedly interested in acquiring rivals Manchester United. Spanish Segunda Division side Malaga are also owned by a Qatari national, Abdullah Al Thani.