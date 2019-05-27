Share
Aston Villa - Derby County
Championship - 27 May 2019
Championship – Follow the Football match between Aston Villa and Derby County live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 May 2019.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dean Smith or Frank Lampard? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Aston Villa and Derby County?
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Aston Villa vs Derby County.
Aston Villa's form is fantastic coming into this one, having won 10 games on the bounce. That run started on March 2, with a 4-0 win over Derby.
Today of course sees John Terry, Villa assistant, and Frank Lampard, Derby boss, go head to head. The pair are obviously great friends having spent 12 years together at Chelsea.
Aston Villa lost against Fulham 12 months ago, Derby were beaten by QPR in 2014. One side will avenge a defeat today. Dean Smith is hoping to achieve his "impossible" dream today.
Not since 2010 has a team in Derby's position reached the Premier League. Could that change today?
Can Villa go all the way today?
Jack Grealish starts for Villa alongside John McGinn, while Albert Adomah starts out wide. Derby have Mason Mount and Harry Wilson in midfield, while Tom Huddlestone is in for Duane Holmes.
Derby County.
Here is the team news, First up, Aston Villa.
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Championship playoff final. Kick off between Aston Vila and Derby County at Wembley is in about an hour.