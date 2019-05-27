Le Buzz

From the moment the national anthem was sung at the national stadium, the Duke of Cambridge was heavily invested in the occasion as Villa emerged victorious in what has been dubbed the richest game in football, with £170million at stake.

Anwar El Ghazi put the Claret and Blues in front before John McGinn doubled Villa's advantage in the second period, and despite Martyn Waghorn reducing the arrears, Dean Smith's men held on for the victory.

Anwar El Ghazi scores the opener for Aston VillaPA Sport

Prince William has been a Villa fan since his childhood, and he was spotted hugging the club's former striker John Carew as the final whistle blew following the 2-1 win over Derby County.

It is not the first time the pair have been seen together in public - HRH was spotted with the former Norwegian striker during a match against Cardiff City at Villa Park in April 2018.

