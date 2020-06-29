Football
Championship

Andre Wisdom in hospital after being stabbed

Andre Wisdom of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Huddersfield Town at Pride Park Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Derby, England

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
44 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is in hospital in Liverpool after being stabbed following a visit to a relative.

Wisdom was representing the Rams as recently as Saturday and subsequently visited a family member in Toxteth, Liverpool.

As he made his way back to the car, he was assaulted, resulting in a hospitalisation. He is in a stable condition.

A Derby statement reads: "Derby County Football Club can confirm that Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery.

"He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

"Merseyside police are investigating and the club will focus its efforts on supporting Andre and his family. Therefore we will not be making any further comment at this time."

Wisdom came through the ranks at Liverpool and left for Derby in 2017, having previously spent time at the club on loan from Anfield.

What's On