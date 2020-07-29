Brentford squeeze past Swansea to reach play-off final

A tense 3-1 win for Brentford against Swansea City saw them qualify for the Championship play-off final.

Swansea City led the tie from the first leg 1-0, but found themselves behind to an Ollie Watkins goal after just 11 minutes.

Four minutes later Emiliano Marcondes scored what looked to be the the winner, putting the home side two up on the night.

Bryan Mbuemo made it three straight after the restart and Brentford appeared to be cruising until Rhian Brewster made for a nervy finish with a 78th minute strike.

The Bees held on for a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Speaking after the game to Sky Sports, Brentford defender Rico Henry said:

"We had chances in the last couple of games but haven't been putting them away. Today we put them away and got the win.

"The last game at Griffin Park was always going to be an emotional one.

"We'll go to Wembley full of confidence whoever it is and we'll be looking to win."

Goalscorer Watkins was pleased to have improved their form at a vital moment: "I'm over the moon. We've had a tough few last games of the season and it hurts a little bit but we bounced back tonight.

"We came off the pitch angry and ready to go again. We started the game well tonight and we deserved it. We could easily have punished them a little bit more tonight."

