Brentford stumble at Stoke in promotion bid, Leeds crowned champions

Lee Gregory of Stoke City scores his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Brentford at Bet365 Stadium on July 18, 2020 in Stoke on Trent, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus

EFL Championship, bet365 Stadium: Stoke City 1 (Gregory 38') Brentford 0

Brentford's bid for Premier League promotion took a blow as their eight-match winning streak came to an end with a 1-0 loss at Stoke City.

The Bees entered the match knowing that they would leapfrog West Brom into second with a solitary point at the Potteries, but Lee Gregory capitalised on a poor save from David Raya to a Sam Clucas shot to tap home the only goal of the game shortly before the break.

Bryan Mbeumo could have given Brentford the lead shortly before they fell behind with a close-range header and Josh Dasilva stabbed an effort wide after good work from Ollie Watkins after half-time.

But Stoke dug in and despite being pinned in their own half for much of the second half, clung on to a lead which guarantees their place in the Championship next season, with Adam Davies making a fine save in second-half stoppage time to deny Ethan Pinnock.

Brentford go into the final game of the season, against Barnsley, hoping that their west London rivals QPR will do them a favour against West Brom on Wednesday. The result also confirms already-promoted Leeds' status as champions.

The clash against Barnsley, who could be relegated to League One this weekend, will be the last match at Griffin Park, should they be promoted automatically.

