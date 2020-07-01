Championship round-up: West Brom win, Wayne Rooney free-kick secures Derby victory

West Brom strengthened their automatic promotion bid with a comfortable 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Having seen leaders Leeds draw with lowly Luton on Tuesday, the Baggies took the lead against Wednesday through a Charlie Austin penalty.

Matheus Pereira scored twice in the second half to ensure the win and move a point behind Leeds and five ahead of third-placed Brentford.

Derby beat play-off rivals Preston 1-0 thanks to Wayne Rooney’s 18th-minute free-kick.

The result sees Derby close the gap on sixth-placed Cardiff to a point, while Preston are four points outside the play-off places.

Huddersfield moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Birmingham.

Karlan Grant scored an early penalty and although he then saw another spot-kick saved after the break, Frazier Campbell soon made it 2-0. Elias Kachunga added a third in the 72nd minute.

A fine free-kick from Tiago Silva earned Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over Bristol City that moved them up to fourth, seven points behind West Brom.

