EFL return: Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds will benefit from break and secure promotion - Michael Brown

Leeds will end their Premier League hiatus and see out promotion as long as they continue where they left off, says former player Michael Brown.

After suffering automatic promotion and then play-off heartache in last season's Championship season, Leeds sit seven points clear of third-placed Fulham at the top of the table ahead of the league's return this weekend.

With nine games still to play, there is much work still to be done for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds to ensure they will compete in the Premier League next season for the first time since 2004. Former midfielder Brown however, speaking at a press conference held by Quest ahead of the restart of the Championship season, believes Leeds will be raring to go after the enforced break, and will seal their return back to the big time.

"It depends on their fitness levels and how they have worked during lockdown but I think they will be in full control," Brown said. "We are going to see a few injuries here and there, but hopefully that does not affect Leeds United too much.

"The squad is still a little bit light, especially up front with backups for Patrick Bamford, but I think they will produce a lot of energy and they will be ready to go.

"It will be strange without the fans, but they will have done some practice matches. All they have to do is continue what they have been doing, with the style they have been. How they move the ball is fantastic.

"The next few weeks are going to be key, and we have seen how tight it is at the top, but Fulham in third have got to go to West Brom, they have got to go to Leeds, they have Brentford first game back.

With the leeway that Leeds have, I don’t think they will be worried too much. The wait has been far too long for a club like Leeds United to not have been in the Premier League, and with the situation they are in, given the run they are on, keeping clean sheets, the confidence is with them.

