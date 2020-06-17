Eight further positive coronavirus test results as Championship nears restart

Another eight players and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus as the division is set to restart on Saturday.

A total of 2,213 tests were conducted across the Championship's 24 clubs over the last week and the positive tests come from six different clubs, one of which was Brentford, who have declined to name the individual in question.

Championship Fulham to face Brentford in first match when Championship resumes on June 20 08/06/2020 AT 11:52

In League One, a further 254 tests were conducted from four clubs, yielding four positive results from two clubs. There were no positive tests from the 174 conducted at four League Two sides.

All those to have returned a positive test will now self-isolate in line with EFL regulations and only those to have tested negative will be permitted to return to their club's training ground.

Play Icon WATCH Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers 00:01:26

Fulham's home clash against Brentford, with both teams chasing promotion, is the first match back in the Championship. League One and League two have been curtailed, barring the play-offs.

Championship EFL confirms two more positive coronavirus tests in Championship 07/06/2020 AT 17:55