England's second tier Championship plans to resume play on June 20, more than three months after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the English Football League (EFL) said on Sunday.

It said the provisional date was subject to all safety requirements and government guidance being met and clubs receiving clearance from local authorities to stage home matches.

More details to follow

Championship Blackburn captain and two Fulham players return positive tests for COVID-19 28/05/2020 AT 10:04

Play Icon WATCH Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers 00:01:05

Championship Reading players accept wage deferrals to help soften COVID-19 blow 26/05/2020 AT 20:18