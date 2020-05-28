Blackburn Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett and two Fulham players have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the latest batch of tests conducted by the English Football League (EFL).

The EFL announced three people from two clubs had returned positive results out of 1,030 tests conducted.

Rovers said Bennett tested negative on May 22 but took a second test on Monday that provided a positive result, and added that the 31-year-old was asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects.

Their Championship rivals Fulham said two of their players had tested positive and were self-isolating.

"The EFL can confirm that 1,030 players and club staff have been tested over the course of Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 May, with three individuals testing positive from two clubs," the EFL said in a statement on Thursday.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate... and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities."

