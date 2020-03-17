The Times claim that the league’s top six clubs met in secret on Monday to discuss their response should the Premier League not honour their three promotion slots.

Leeds, West Brom, Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston were at the meeting ahead of a wider conference call of all 24 Championship clubs on Tuesday.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady is among those to call for the season to be scrapped. The Hammers are 16th in the Premier League.

Separate reports have claimed the Premier League are considering a 22-team season in 2021-22, with no teams relegated this season and two clubs promoted from the Championship.