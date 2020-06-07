A sign is seen outisde The Den stating that the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall FC and Derby County will be postponed at The Den on March 13, 2020 in London, England.

Two further players and staff members from Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of screening, the EFL has confirmed.

The Championship is set to get back under way on June 20, in line with the Premier League, with clubs having returned to training in late May. In the previous round of testing, nine positive cases from six clubs were confirmed.

The latest batch of screenings took place from June 3 to June 6 and the two individuals in question were from two different clubs.

"Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1179 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June, with two individuals testing positive from two Clubs," an EFL statement read.

"Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities."

League Two, which has been curtailed for the season, had one further positive test, while League One, the future of which remains in doubt, had no further cases.

One of the Championship's positive tests came at Barnsley, the club have confirmed in a statement.

It read: "Barnsley FC can confirm that one person has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, following a round of testing on Friday 5 June.

"The single positive test is from an asymptomatic member of backroom staff, who had tested negative in all four previous rounds.

"The individual will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst remaining in close communication with club personnel, before being re-tested at a later date.

"Many have worked tirelessly to ensure that Oakwell remains a safe environment for players and staff alike. Barnsley FC will continue to follow EFL protocol and instruction.

"The staff member is safe and upbeat. No further comment will be made."

League Two's sole positive test came at Exeter City, who also recorded two positive cases in May.

Leeds and West Brom remain favourites for promotion from the Championship until the Premier League, with Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End occupying the play-off places.

