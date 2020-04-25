English Football can only be allowed to return once adequate coronavirus testing measures without depriving frontline NHS workers are in place, the EFL has said.

The professional game in England has been suspended indefinitely but both the Premier League and the EFL remain committed to completing the season.

In a statement, the EFL said: "Clearly, before any return to football can take place, suitable testing arrangements for participants must be in place and this is core to our current planning, as is ensuring there is absolutely no negative impact on the country's front-line workers, the emergency services, league and club staff members."

Furthermore, the EFL also revealed that it is consulting leading medics with a view to restarting football safely.

"This group will consider the latest medical information and evidence from both in the UK and abroad, particularly around the viability and accessibility of the various COVID-19 tests that are currently available," the statement added.

"As part of our work to address the broader challenges posed by COVID-19, the EFL will continue to engage in dialogue with the Government, football partners, member clubs and other relevant stakeholders about the evolving situation."

Leeds and West Brom are currently the two clubs occupying the places for automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

