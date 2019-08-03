Fulham are hoping for an immediate return to the Premier League after last seaon's relegation but lost 1-0 away to Barnsley courtesy of a Luke Thomas debut strike.

Elsewhere, Championship newboys Cardiff City also lost, with Wigan Athetic winning 3-2 at the DW Stadium.

Lee Evans grabbed the winner with a shot from distance.

Sheffield Wednesday, another favourite for promotion, got their season underway with a 3-1 victory against Reading, despite having Kieren Westwood sent off with 10 minutes remaining.

Swansea City scored twice in two minutes to win 2-1 against Hull at the Liberty Stadium, with Borja Baston and Mike van der Hoorn on the scoresheet for the Bluebirds.

Charlton returned from League One to defeat Blackburn 2-1 with goals coming from Ben Purrington and Lyle Taylor.

In the day's other matches Millwall beat Preston 1-0, while Birmingham were 1-0 winners at Brentford.