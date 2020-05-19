Football
Championship

Hull City vice chairman calls for Championship season to be abandoned

Hull City fan

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
27 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

Hull City vice chairman Ehab Allam has told the English Football League that he believes the current Championship season should 'be voided' due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Allam wrote to EFL chairman Rick Parry in a letter seen by the Daily Telegraph, explaining that health risks led him to believe the season should be abandoned.

League Two has already cancelled the remaining games in the league and League One are likely to follow suit.

However the Championship are believed to be inclined to follow the example set by the Premier League.

English football's second division is pencilled in for a restart date of June 202, and both testing and training are due to begin on Thursday and Monday respectively.

Allam wrote: “I do not presently believe that the 2019/20 season can be safely completed without unnecessarily exposing Championship clubs to potential legal action in the event that one or more of its employees (or their family members) were to become infected with COVID-19.

As made clear on last week’s conference call, I am against the 2019/20 season being completed under the present circumstances and in light of the wider public health issues facing the United Kingdom at the present time.

My position remains that the season should be voided and (with no further games played and efforts instead being focused upon ensuring a safe return in the advance of next season, whenever that ultimately takes place), with this means of drawing a conclusion to the 2019/20 season (including how the important questions of promotion and relegation would then be addressed) being put to a formal vote pursuant to the EFL’s Articles of Association.

Hull City are two points above the Championship relegation spots and have not won a game in 11 matches.

