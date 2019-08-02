'Boro went ahead after just seven minutes when Ashley Fletcher scored the first goal of the new season.

EFL highlights on QUEST

Sonny Bradley equalised for Luton 10 minutes later as they made their return to the second flight.

Luton went ahead through Martin Craine before Britt Assombalogna put the away side level at the end of the first half.

Lewis Wing made it three on 68 minutes, but Collins' pulled off a dramatic draw with an equaliser five minutes from the end of normal time.