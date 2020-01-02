Rooney was making his first appearance for Derby since joining from DC United.

Video - Rooney reacts to Derby debut - 'I've watched this league for a long time and I'm ready for it' 01:00

In what proved to be his first match since October, the former England captain played all 90 minutes in midfield for Phillip Cocu’s side.

Rooney assisted the opener when Jack Marriot met his cross moments before half-time.

After the break, Elliot Simoes levelled for Barnsley before Martyn Waghorn put Derby back in front.

The win sees 17th-placed Derby move 10 points clear of the drop-zone, while Barnsley remain 23rd.

"Wayne Rooney was important today," said Cocu.

"He showed with his deliveries and his magnificent cross pass leading into the second goal. Happy to see he did well and kept on playing until the end."