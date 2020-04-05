Various clubs have reduced pay for staff, let some go, and furloughed others. The Professional Footballers' Association is currently negotiating a possible pay reduction for its players.

Jenkins added that, "other members of the senior management team have also offered to take significant reductions in their remuneration".

Rooney slams UK health secretary Hancock and the Premier League for making players 'scapegoats'

He continued: "Making any long-term plans is now almost impossible, with the entire focus of the management team in guiding the club through this difficult time.

"What we are determined to do is to support our wonderful friends in the emergency services and in particular the NHS, which continues to help us all through this crisis.

"We are in a crisis which peace-time football has never had to face before and there is no way of knowing precisely what we will have to tackle further along the road.

"All I can promise is that everything we do in the weeks to come will be designed to ensure our club is in as strong a position as it has been possible to secure when football resumes."

Video - Has Van de Beek opened the door to Manchester United? - Euro Papers 01:26

The chief executive said that they may furlough non-playing employees in the future but as yet it was "not required to sanction this action", and the decision "may have to be changed" should the indefinite postponement continue. West Brom will also pay 20 per cent of any furloughed staff wages.