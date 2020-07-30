Fulham book Brentford play-off final showdown despite second-leg defeat to Cardiff City

Neeskens Kebano of Fulham celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi-final 2nd Leg match between Fulham and Cardiff City at Craven Cottage on July 30

Championship play-off semi-final second leg – Craven Cottage – Fulham 1 (Kebano 9’) Cardiff 2 (Nelson 8', Tomlin(47') – Fulham win 3-2 on aggregate

The Championship play-off final will be an all-London affair after Fulham scraped past Cardiff City 3-2 on aggregate to book a meeting with Brentford.

The west London rivals will go head to head for a place in the Premier League next season at a behind-closed-doors Wembley on Tuesday, August 4.

Brentford overturned a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Swansea when winning a thrilling second leg 3-1 on Wednesday night.

An evening later another fraught affair saw Cardiff win 2-1 at Craven Cottage, but that was enough to prevent Fulham from edging through.

Fulham took a 2-0 lead heading back to London, but Cardiff came out firing with Curtis Nelson reducing the deficit to one goal when scoring the opener on the night after eight minutes.

However, just 24 seconds later Fulham restored their two-goal advantage when Neeskens Kebano turned the ball in.

Two minutes after the break Cardiff had a second, with Lee Tomlin squeezing the ball in after Marek Rodak parried Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s header towards the midfielder.

Aboubakar Kamara went on to his the post for Fulham, who held on to reach they second play-off final in two years – either side of a stint in the Premier League.

