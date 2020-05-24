Hull City in the Championship said two of their players had tested positive for COVID-19 following the first round of testing in England's second tier.

The English Football League (EFL) announced earlier that two individuals from one club had tested positive out of 1,014 players and staff tested over the last 72 hours.

Hull said the unnamed pair were both asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects and would self-isolate for seven days before being tested again.

The Championship, which has been suspended since March 13, is hoping to restart the season in June with a specific date not yet set.

Also earlier on Sunday, a Bournemouth player was one of two people working for Premier League clubs who tested positive for COVID-19 following a second batch of testing in England's top-tier.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

