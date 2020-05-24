Football
Championship

Two Hull players test positive for COVID-19 in first round of Championship tests

Hull City

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

Hull City in the Championship said two of their players had tested positive for COVID-19 following the first round of testing in England's second tier.

  • Watford's Cleverley: Players missing games harms PL integrity
  • Bournemouth player tests positive for COVID-19

The English Football League (EFL) announced earlier that two individuals from one club had tested positive out of 1,014 players and staff tested over the last 72 hours.

Championship

Championship players to test themselves for coronavirus

21/05/2020 AT 12:12

Hull said the unnamed pair were both asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects and would self-isolate for seven days before being tested again.

The Championship, which has been suspended since March 13, is hoping to restart the season in June with a specific date not yet set.

Also earlier on Sunday, a Bournemouth player was one of two people working for Premier League clubs who tested positive for COVID-19 following a second batch of testing in England's top-tier.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

Championship

Hull City vice chairman calls for Championship season to be abandoned

19/05/2020 AT 12:12
Championship

Derby players, coaching staff accept wage deferrals as pandemic halts play

29/04/2020 AT 07:00
FootballChampionship
What's On (3)

