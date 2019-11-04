The FA said last month that it was investigating the allegation after Charlton confirmed the incident had been reported to the referee following their 1-0 win at The Valley in September.

"It is alleged that, contrary to Rule E3(1), the Leeds United goalkeeper used abusive and/or insulting words towards a Charlton Athletic player during an EFL Championship fixture on 28 September 2019," the FA said in a statement.

"It is further alleged that the words constitute an 'aggravated breach'... as they made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."

The FA said Casilla has until Nov. 12 to respond and Leeds released a statement later on Monday to acknowledge the charge.

"Kiko strenuously denies the allegation and has proactively worked with the FA during their investigation to date," the Championship club said in a statement.

"The next step of this process will be a personal hearing, in the meantime Kiko will remain available for selection."