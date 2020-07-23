Leeds defend open-top bus parade despite coronavirus social distancing guidelines

Leeds United''s players and fans celebrate winning the EFL Championship and getting promoted to the Premier League at Elland Road, Leeds

Leeds United have defended themselves after parading their EFL Championship trophy from an open-top bus on Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have secured promotion back to the Premier League, 16 years after they were relegated from the top flight.

Transfers David de Gea not certain to play for Manchester United in final games - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:57

In the run-up to their game against Charlton Athletic on Wednesday, Leeds urged their fans to watch the game from the safety of their own homes due to the coronavirus pandemic and its associated social restrictions.

After being criticised for having their players appear to celebrate with fans, the West Yorkshire side claim that they were told an appearance from the stars would help disperse the crowd.

Play Icon WATCH Leeds fans ignore social distancing to celebrate title win with players 00:01:15

"Following consultation with the Safety Advisory Group and council, Leeds United arranged for a bus to be parked outside the East Stand reception as a contingency to assist dispersal should a crowd congregate at Elland Road, despite a month-long campaign from the club and supporter groups to encourage supporters to stay at home," a club statement read.

"The safety group believed that a brief appearance from the players with the Championship trophy would help to signal an end to proceedings, encouraging fans to head home safely.

"In challenging circumstances, fan safety has always been our priority."

Manchester United target 'surprise star' to complete midfield - Euro Papers

Four Leeds fans were arrested outside Elland Road during the celebrations and one police officer was injured.

Championship Leeds announce record-breaking five-year kit deal with Adidas YESTERDAY AT 18:52