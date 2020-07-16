Leeds one point off promotion to Premier League after edging Barnsley

Ben White of Leeds United and Gaetano Berardi react during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on July 16, 2020 in Leeds, England

Championship, Elland Road - Leeds United 1 (Sollbauer og 28) Barnsley 0

Leeds United are one point away from promotion to the Premier League after beating Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 1-0 at Elland Road.

An own goal from Michael Sollbauer just before the half-hour mark was enough to settle the contest and Marcelo Bielsa's side will return to the top flight for the first time since 2003-04 if they take a solitary point from their final two matches of the season, a trip to Derby County on Sunday before a home clash against Charlton Athletic on the final day of the season.

Barnsley, bottom of the table and four points from safety, arguably had the better of the contest and could well have taken the lead shortly before falling behind, with Mads Andersen missing a header from short range.

They were soon punished, with Sollbauer inadvertently diverting a Patrick Bamford cutback into his own net.

The visitors attacked with intensity in the second half but fluffed their lines in front of goal, and the contest would have been far less nervy for the hosts had Bamford not been denied by Jack Walton after the break.

Leeds now have 87 points, five more than second-placed West Bromwich Albion. Brentford are third, six points off the top and will be looking to challenge the Baggies for the second automatic promotion spot.

Leeds, three times champions of England, have suffered a dramatic fall from grace since their relegation 16 years ago, even going down to League One in 2007 before gaining promotion back to the second tier three years later.

Last term they finished third having threatened to win automatic promotion for much of the season before losing in the play-off semi-finals.

