LIVE

Birmingham City - Stoke City

Championship - 31 August 2019

Championship – Follow the Football match between Birmingham City and Stoke City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Pep Clotet or Nathan Jones? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Birmingham City and Stoke City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Birmingham City vs Stoke City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

