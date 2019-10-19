Blackburn Rovers
    12:30
    19/10/19
    Ewood Park
    Huddersfield Town
      Championship • Day 12
      Blackburn Rovers - Huddersfield Town
      Championship - 19 October 2019

      Championship – Follow the Football match between Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Tony Mowbray or Danny Cowley? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town?
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
