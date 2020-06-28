LIVE

Bristol City - Sheffield Wednesday

Championship - 28 June 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 28 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lee Johnson or Garry Monk? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

