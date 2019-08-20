LIVE

Derby County - Bristol City

Championship - 20 August 2019

Championship – Follow the Football match between Derby County and Bristol City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 20 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Phillip Cocu or Lee Johnson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Derby County and Bristol City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Derby County vs Bristol City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

