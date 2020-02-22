LIVE

Leeds United - Reading

Championship - 22 February 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Leeds United and Reading live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marcelo Bielsa or Mark Bowen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Leeds United and Reading? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Leeds United vs Reading. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

