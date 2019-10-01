LIVE

Leeds United - West Bromwich Albion

Championship - 1 October 2019

Championship – Follow the Football match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 1 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

