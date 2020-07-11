LIVE

Middlesbrough - Bristol City

Championship - 11 July 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Middlesbrough and Bristol City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 11 July 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Neil Warnock or Dean Holden? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Middlesbrough and Bristol City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Middlesbrough vs Bristol City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

