LIVE

Millwall - Huddersfield Town

Championship - 22 July 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Millwall and Huddersfield Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 22 July 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Millwall and Huddersfield Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Millwall vs Huddersfield Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

