LIVE

Preston North End - Middlesbrough

Championship - 1 January 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Preston North End and Middlesbrough live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alex Neil or Jonathan Woodgate? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Preston North End and Middlesbrough? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Preston North End vs Middlesbrough. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

