LIVE

Preston North End - West Bromwich Albion

Championship - 2 December 2019

Championship – Follow the Football match between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 2 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alex Neil or Slaven Bilic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

