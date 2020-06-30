LIVE

Reading - Brentford

Championship - 30 June 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Reading and Brentford live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Reading and Brentford? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Reading vs Brentford. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

